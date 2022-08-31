That even six months after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops marching into Ukraine, western sanctions aren’t yet hurting Russia’s economy enough to bring him to the talking table to settle for a negotiated end to the war is clear. Yet there are two sets of narratives on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions by Western countries in response to that on its economy.

The first goes something like this: Russia’s economy has buckled under the weight of half its $640bn foreign exchange reserves being frozen, the cutting off of several of its top banks from the international payments system, and as many as 1,000 companies pulling out of the country or halting operations, including Microsoft, Airbus, FedEx, Unilever, Procter and Gamble, BP (British Petroleum), Shell, Samsung, Sony, and even the Bank of China. Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Bayer and Eli Lilly have cut back on operations and new investments, but continue to supply essential medicines, such as for treatment of diabetes and cancer.

The alternative, more realistic assessment is that Russia’s economy is hurting but holding up. Even the western media has come around to this view lately.

The latest forecast from Russia’s central bank is that the economy will shrink about 4 to 6 per cent this year, which is far less than, say, the contraction India’s economy saw during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. The newest projection of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is that Russia’s GDP will shrink 6% per cent this year, less than the 8.5% contraction it had projected in April.

As was widely expected, Russia’s oil and gas exports have proved resilient against western sanctions and in spite of major Russian banks being removed from the international financial messaging system Swift. Production in July was hardly 3 per cent below pre-war levels, according to the International Energy Agency. Oil and gas profits have not suffered even after discounts Russia is offering on Urals crude mainly due to sharp rise in global crude prices and because while Europe has cut down imports, China, India and Turkey have increased imports.

These earnings have powered record current account surplus. The rouble is stronger, making imports more affordable, although sanctions have affected supplies to Russia. The sanctions by design were to hurt Russia’s imports, not exports so much, given the dependence on Russian gas and oil of Europe and other parts of the world. This had a lopsided impact. Global crude prices went up, as Mint SnapView wrote, protecting profits from Russian oil and gas exports, as well as the current account, reducing the risk of financial crisis.

Reliable official statistics are scarce but inflation is estimated to be 12% at least, especially as imports have become dearer or been unavailable altogether. Gas prices, one of the main drivers of high inflation across Europe, are not a problem for Russia.

Russia is looking for ways for its imports, especially crucial machinery, components and spares, such as for aircraft maintenance, to bypass sanctions. It has a rouble-renminbi trade account with China, for instance.

The objective of the western sanctions was to inflict a full-blown financial and banking crisis in Russia but the Central Bank of Russia moved quickly to offset those measures; it hiked interest rates and slapped capital controls, which ensured that inflation did not spike as sharply as it could have and the rouble recovered lost value against the dollar.

The sanctions, thus, forced more restrictive fiscal and monetary policy than Russia would have liked for supporting its economic growth and limited the country’s access to foreign capital, including borrowings. Russia was forced to default on debt obligations for the first time in over 100 years, as it missed a key deadline for repayment, although it had the funds to make the payment, as the US has barred the country from making debt payments using the $600mn it holds in US banks.

According to a variety of data collated by the Economist magazine from a variety of official and private sector sources, the labour market is holding up, and, therefore, consumer spending is unaffected. The projections of deep recession haven’t played out, as the economy has made adjustments, by banning exports of more than 200 products from a variety of sectors including telecom, medical, auto, farm, electrical equipment and timber. This is the fifth crisis in the last two-and-a-half decades, and Russians have, it is said, developed a knack for resilience in face of economic hardships.

Those opposed to this line of argument insist that Russia’s economy barely grew under the impact of the sanctions imposed since 2014 after it annexed Crimea. But the economy is likely to have been hit by the sharp drop in global oil and gas prices that year.

Over time, though, Russia’s resilience may wear thin. Sooner or later, when the war will finally come to an end, Russia could become a basket case, with foreign investors staying away.

The fallout of the sanctions on global inflation, trade and economic growth is meanwhile hurting populations far and wide in Africa, Asia and Europe. Sanctions today inflict widespread pain than they did in the past, as Russia is a major exporter of key commodities, and the global economy is far more integrated.

