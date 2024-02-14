How ITC and BAT’s divergent diversification strategies flipped the narrative
Summary
- BAT, burdened by debt, is looking to sell its stake in ITC Ltd, which has prospered by diversifying beyond tobacco, showcasing a dramatic shift in strategy and fortunes
Carrying a debt of $53.19 billion and after recently marking down the value of some of its US cigarette brands by $31 billion, London-headquartered British American Tobacco (BAT) is looking to sell part of its stake in its Indian subsidiary, ITC Ltd, to urgently raise cash. This move is a significant shift from the BAT's strategy three decades ago when it was looking to strengthen its grip on the Indian company by hiking its stake to 51% from 31% it held then.