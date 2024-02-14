How ITC and BAT’s divergent diversification strategies flipped the narrative

The late Yogi Deveshwar, ITC’s former leader who pushed back the charge of the British parent, would have been pleased with this turnaround. Under his leadership, and then more definitely under his successor Sanjeev Puri, ITC diversified its revenue streams beyond tobacco to include sectors like foods and hotels. Over the last 15-20 years, the company has chosen to make small, strategic acquisitions of non-tobacco brands at prices that were easy on its pocket. Thus in 2017 it acquired Charmis, expanding its skincare portfolio, while in 2018 it bought floor cleaner Nimyle marking its entry in the segment. Similarly it bought a 39% stake in health snack brand Yoga Bar last year for ₹175 crore.