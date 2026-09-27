How Kamala Harris is helping America’s Democratic Party shore up votes with her niche appeal

When I heard that former US Vice- President Kamala Harris was going to appear on the campaign trail with Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, I imagined the kind of boisterous rallies that were a signature of her 107-day White House bid.
Instead, Harris appeared with El-Sayed at an African-American maternal health roundtable event in Detroit, a sign of El-Sayed’s attempts to shore up parts of the Democratic base that preferred his primary opponent, Haley Stevens. It was also a sign that Harris, who is said to be contemplating a third bid for the White House, will have difficulty becoming more than a niche candidate should she decide to run in 2028.