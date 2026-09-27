How Kamala Harris is helping America’s Democratic Party shore up votes with her niche appeal

When I heard that former US Vice- President Kamala Harris was going to appear on the campaign trail with Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, I imagined the kind of boisterous rallies that were a signature of her 107-day White House bid.
When I heard that former US Vice- President Kamala Harris was going to appear on the campaign trail with Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, I imagined the kind of boisterous rallies that were a signature of her 107-day White House bid.
Instead, Harris appeared with El-Sayed at an African-American maternal health roundtable event in Detroit, a sign of El-Sayed’s attempts to shore up parts of the Democratic base that preferred his primary opponent, Haley Stevens. It was also a sign that Harris, who is said to be contemplating a third bid for the White House, will have difficulty becoming more than a niche candidate should she decide to run in 2028.
Instead, Harris appeared with El-Sayed at an African-American maternal health roundtable event in Detroit, a sign of El-Sayed’s attempts to shore up parts of the Democratic base that preferred his primary opponent, Haley Stevens. It was also a sign that Harris, who is said to be contemplating a third bid for the White House, will have difficulty becoming more than a niche candidate should she decide to run in 2028.
While Harris might have an advantage with the kinds of African-American voters El-Sayed needs to win the Senate election in Michigan—older voters and women among African-Americans—that strength wouldn’t be enough for her to score a victory of her own.
Her appearance in Michigan and the stiff-arming she’s received from other Democratic candidates this year are two of the clearer signs that Harris likely won’t run for president. And frankly, she shouldn’t, if she isn’t being broadly embraced by her party in a favourable midterm cycle.
But there are plenty of ways Harris, who is still deeply admired by segments of the Democratic base who think she was wronged, can be useful in the midterms and beyond. Savvy candidates should view her appearance in Detroit as a roadmap.
Harris clearly wants to show that she, and by extension the voters who like her best, can help Democrats win in 2026. She is also set to appear in Nevada and Georgia in the coming weeks and said that “28 won’t matter if we don’t get through 26.”
“They’re cheating,” she said of Republicans’ approach to the midterm elections to the US Congress. “They are throwing obstacles in our way. We have power and so in this environment with 42 days to go to the midterms, what I would say is that we have got to turn out the vote in large numbers so large that we will be too big to rig,” she said at a gathering of faith leaders focused on voter turnout in Detroit.
A former public health official, El-Sayed narrowly won the August primary by about a percentage point, running strongly with college-educated liberals, Arab Americans and young voters. But he struggled with older African-American voters, a constituency that he will need in November to beat Republican Mike Rogers.
The joint appearance, while small, sought to bring such voters into the fold. Harris made sure to emphasize that El-Sayed did in fact support her in 2024, even though he was strongly critical of the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict that year.
“I’m here to support Dr. El-Sayed. His will be a voice, Abdul, that is a voice representing the people of this state, and it will be a national voice,” Harris said at the roundtable event. “And I have no doubt that he will carry with him into that office, the partnership. I didn’t say the voice, I said, the partnership with the people in this room.”
In 2024, the Michigan electorate was 11% African-Amrican and Harris won 87% of those voters, according to exit polls. She lost the state by about 80,000 votes after former President Joe Biden won it in 2020 by about 150,000 votes. (The pro-Palestinian ‘Uncommitted’ movement was a factor in her loss.) Holding Michigan is crucial for Democrats, who need a net gain of four Senate seats to win control of the chamber in November.
A new poll by Suffolk University has El-Sayed up by 7 points over Rogers, 47% to 40%. “We have an extremely diverse, very large state and… as we look at building the coalition that’s going to defeat Mike Rogers, that’s going to bring down our gas prices, and God willing, end this ridiculous war, we got to bring as many folks in as we possibly can to talk on the challenges that we face,” El-Sayed said when asked about campaigning with Harris.
For his part, Rogers, who lost by about 19,000 votes in 2024, isn’t ceding the African-American vote to El-Sayed, appearing in Detroit in an attempt to appeal to the voting bloc that El-Sayed needs to show up for him in a big way. He called El-Sayed’s appearance with Harris “desperate” and tried to stoke past tensions.
“Abdul El-Sayed even called campaigning for Kamala Harris the ‘most difficult experience of [his] political career,’” Rogers said in a statement. “We can’t imagine Kamala Harris feels any differently campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed right now.”
The author is a politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.