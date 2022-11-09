How Kamath will mould his ambitions in a new-age JFSL

JFSL marks a sharp escalation in RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s financial services ambitions. The group has been toying with a financial services model only at the fringes so far and JFSL now represents a determined and focused attempt to grow the business and acquire a leadership status in the industry. This is also evident from JFSL’s business model, which rests on two key prongs: one, focus on consumer and merchant lending business leveraging RIL’s and Jio platform’s enormous customer database and, two, focus on digital delivery of financial products. In essence, the business model will focus on growing book size while keeping origination, distribution and administration costs low. This is also likely to inform Kamath’s strategy for JFSL.