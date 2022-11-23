How Khambatta of Rasna survived MNC onslaught and a covetous socialist state5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 02:44 PM IST
- Areez Khambatta, Rasna brand custodian for many years, has passed away, rekindling memories of the 1980s.
Those growing up in India of the 1980s with access to electronic media, a relatively smaller percentage of the population then, are likely to have held intimate conversations with exclusively Indian brands in their living rooms. This was an era of only one television channel and non-existent global brands.