How Khambatta of Rasna survived MNC onslaught and a covetous socialist state

Rasna, as a strategy, decided to withdraw from this spending war and become much more sharply targeted; it became exceedingly scrupulous about the internal rate of return on every rupee spent on marketing and advertising. This then further accentuated its persona of being withdrawn and media-shy, though it has been growing its core business area of beverage concentrates over the past few years without making too much of a public ballyhoo. It now has around 64 beverage concentrates, straddling multiple variant categories (including without sugar) and is present in almost all price points. Its manufacturing footprint extends across the Indian geography — from Dehradun to Chittoor, from Kalol to Ambala, with Mahij, Saij, Mehsana, Daman and Tanuku in between.