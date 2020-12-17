How many different Covid-19 vaccines do we need?

On paper, the US has signed up for more vaccine doses than it needs for its whole population. The issue is that these deals were all done before we had any idea of the relative efficacy of the vaccines. The US will have 300 million doses – 100 million from Pfizer-BioNTech and 200 million from Moderna – at its disposal through the first half of 2021. This is enough for 150 million people, or half the US population, assuming no wastage, because each vaccine requires two shots. While this does not fit with the promise of getting most of the US vaccinated by the middle of next year, it is probably much more realistic, given the massive logistical issues involved and the continuing hesitancy of some people. There will be other vaccine trial results coming out very soon too, and that may lead to more candidates being authorized for use. AstraZeneca’s and J&J's US trials will be done early in the first quarter, while Novavax will have its large UK trial data in the same time frame.