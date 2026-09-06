How many ways can we spell Subramaniam? Let’s standardize our transliterations into the Latin script

All this pluralism stops being funny when spellings meet the state. Subramaniam has to appear before a notary and sign an affidavit saying that the Subramaniam who passed the Tamil Nadu school leaving exam and the Subramanian who has a birth certificate by that name are one and the same. This has to be published in two newspapers whose cuttings have to be produced, along with the original certificates and affidavit, while applying for a passport.