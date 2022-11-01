How Mehli Mistry fits into the jigsaw of Tata succession plan4 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 11:46 AM IST
- From the massive pool of talent available to the country’s most respected business, is Mehli Mistry the best man available for the job?
Is the induction of Mehli Mistry to the board of three Tata trusts part of the elaborate jigsaw that will eventually reveal the succession plan at the group? While it doesn't still address the question uppermost on Tata watchers’ mind — who after Ratan Tata will be the chairman of the all-powerful trusts? — it certainly is a broad enough clue. Read in conjunction with the elevation of Noel Tata as a trustee on the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts in February this year, it’s a clear sign of how group supremo Ratan Tata visualizes the future.