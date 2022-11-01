How Mehli Mistry fits into the jigsaw of Tata succession plan

The Tata Group is now in its 154th year and into its fifth generation. That’s way more than most business families can hope to see without self destructing. Such vast conglomerates eventually run into intractable problems, some of which just don't have an easy fix. Ratan Tata's succession issue is one such. In a perfect world he would have a bunch of smart daughters and sons or even nieces and nephews to choose from. With N. Chandrasekaran firmly in the saddle as professional chairman overseeing the running of the business, the chosen one would have slipped seamlessly into the role of elder statesman — never mind her age — as head of the trusts. That option just isn’t available and leads to the piquant situation we now have. Scarred by the bruising battle with Cyrus Mistry, the Tata family needs to keep a firm handle over its sprawling business empire. That’s the easy part. The 67 percent stake the trusts have in the holding company secures that and with their boards controlled by handpicked members of the larger family, the business should follow suit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}