How much growth can be sacrificed on the altar of inflation control?

The RBI’s predicament arises from having to decide the precise location of its policy compass within the inflation-growth continuum, as well as right-timing policy actions so that they feed through the system and affect targeted variables just in time. This, undoubtedly, is still an imprecise science. The central bank’s unalloyed growth impetus of the past three years is clearly on the wane, having been blindsided by inflationary bush-fires. The central bank started raising interest rates in May, with the benchmark repo rate having gone up by 190 basis points since then, with the last 50-bps increase coming on September 30. At the same time, with offices returning to full capacity, growth is finally showing some signs of picking up: year-on-year credit growth had spiked to 18% by the end of October first week.

