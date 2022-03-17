How Mumbai’s climate action plan can be a gamechanger in India

It seeks to act in six verticals: energy and buildings, sustainable mobility, sustainable waste management, urban greening and biodiversity, air quality, urban flooding and water management. This is well-conceived. But for any kind of sustainability, it is essential to stop crowding the city further. As India prospers, new jobs will be created in industry and services, rather than on the farm, and this will lead to the growth of the urban population, to an extent that India will need tens of thousands of sq km of additional urban space. India simply needs new towns. Existing towns can be rebuilt to accommodate some more people, but a city like Mumbai needs new satellite towns with fast connectivity rather than further crowding of fresh immigrants into the existing space and infrastructure. That is not something that a city can achieve on its own, it involves higher-level center scope planning and action.