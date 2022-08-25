On the face of it, British supercar maker McLaren’s decision to enter India would appear to be a continuation of the India Growth Story. After all, India has been producing dollar millionaires—albeit mostly in the technology start-up space. In fact, the latest Henley Global Citizens Report forecasts that the number of dollar millionaires and billionaires will grow by 80 per cent over the next 10 years in India, compared to just 20 per cent in the US and 10 per cent in developed European economies like Germany, France and the UK.

This massive rise in the number of ultra-high net worth individuals has made India one of the fastest growing luxury markets in the world. In fact, one could argue that McLaren, which is a niche player in the supercar businesses, itself a tiny niche in the world automobile sector, has been late to join the party.

The classic British marque, which is familiar to the thousands of fans of F1 racing in India, is, however, not very visible in India. In fact, actor Kartik Aryan recently made a huge splash on social media network Instagram when he flashed pictures of himself posing with his ₹3.72 crore McLaren GT, since it turned out to be the very first McLaren GT in India! In contrast, Italian supercar maker Lamborghini, which entered India a full decade earlier, sold as many as 100 cars in 2021. The first half of 2022 saw sales of 17,000 luxury cars (from the humble Mercedes and BMW upwards!).

Rising number of uber rich is, however, only part of the story of luxury supercars in India. Given the appalling state of roads in most parts and the glacial pace at which traffic moves in our metros, supercars in India tend to sit in the garage more than move on the road. Yet, there is apparently insatiable demand for these super expensive wheels, with Mercedes alone reporting as many as 6,000 unfulfilled orders as of end-June and the waiting time for a Ferrari stretching to seven months.

Supercar makers probably have to thank the immense popularity of Formula 1 car racing in India for this hunger for supercars. According to F1 Motorsport, India ranks fifth among global audiences for F1 races with nearly 32 million fans, just a tad behind the US, which has 34 million fans.

Pushing thus has been streaming giant Netflix’s staggeringly successful docu-series on F1 Racing, 'Drive to survive'. The show has transformed viewer perceptions of the sport, particularly in the US, which has hitherto been dominated by NASCAR racing.

According to industry reports, the overall ratings for Formula 1 in 2021 rose more than 40 per cent in the US, making it the highest watched F1 season in the US ever. F1 added an estimated 73 million fans worldwide, thanks largely to the huge popularity of 'Drive to Survive', Netflix’s top-ranked TV show worldwide.

That’s not all. In a rare feat, the show has rekindled interest in the sport to such an extent that ticket sales for the US Grand Prix jumped 15 per cent after the show debuted.

It has also transformed the fortunes of carmakers who participate in F1. McLaren last won a constructor’s championship in 2008. Nevertheless, its drivers and team members have a huge fan following in the Netflix show. According to Nielsen’s Global F1 Fan Survey for 2021, “The success of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive" behind the scenes documentary series has been to open the sport up to new, younger and more diverse audiences, making the sport more accessible. And the funnel is then working as new fans engage with the rich social media content served up by F1, the teams and drivers as well as by independent media platforms. It is also clearly a contributory factor in the rankings this time on favourite drivers and teams."

In fact, McLaren’s popular driver line-up helped secure the support of nearly 30 per cent of respondents —making it F1’s most popular team, according to the report. McLaren is clearly cashing in on this readymade brand following to open up new markets like India. The phrase “As seen on TV"—once used in print and point of sale advertising to spur brand awareness—has taken on a whole new meaning.

