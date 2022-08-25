How Netflix’s F1 show helped McLaren enter India4 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 06:36 AM IST
- There is an insatiable demand for super expensive wheels, with Mercedes alone reporting as many as 6,000 unfulfilled orders
On the face of it, British supercar maker McLaren’s decision to enter India would appear to be a continuation of the India Growth Story. After all, India has been producing dollar millionaires—albeit mostly in the technology start-up space. In fact, the latest Henley Global Citizens Report forecasts that the number of dollar millionaires and billionaires will grow by 80 per cent over the next 10 years in India, compared to just 20 per cent in the US and 10 per cent in developed European economies like Germany, France and the UK.