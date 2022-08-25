How Netflix’s F1 show helped McLaren enter India

It has also transformed the fortunes of carmakers who participate in F1. McLaren last won a constructor’s championship in 2008. Nevertheless, its drivers and team members have a huge fan following in the Netflix show. According to Nielsen’s Global F1 Fan Survey for 2021, “The success of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive" behind the scenes documentary series has been to open the sport up to new, younger and more diverse audiences, making the sport more accessible. And the funnel is then working as new fans engage with the rich social media content served up by F1, the teams and drivers as well as by independent media platforms. It is also clearly a contributory factor in the rankings this time on favourite drivers and teams."