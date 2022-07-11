How ONDC could play the great equalizer of Indian e-commerce4 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Small sellers will need good advice and the help of large firms for opportunities to get democratized
Favourable stories from Indian cities currently seeing a pilot run of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have started trickling in. A re-imagination of digital commerce in a way that can engender significant economic benefits for the country is well and truly underway.