How ONDC could play the great equalizer of Indian e-commerce

This is important because, as Indians, in brands we trust. And if a major brand charms us—from salt to aviation—we turn to it for all our requirements. Thus, to reap the benefits of access, small manufacturers and suppliers need to create their own brands. The ONDC framework can come in handy for the purpose. Opportunities for combinatorial innovation on the platform, for instance, may help create several new vertical market places, with players catering to specific or niche segments of customers. With Tier-II+ cities projected as the main drivers of growth in e-commerce and the availability of headroom for the growth of hyper-local services, small-scale, niche and local brands might very well turn out to define the future of e-commerce.