How Parle-G biscuit shows buying power of India’s bottom-of-the-pyramid billion

This strong rural connect has also helped keep Parle-G at the top of the charts for India’s “most chosen" brands for more than decades, edging out that other home-grown foods behemoth, Amul. According to Kantar Worldpanel’s Brand Footprint study, Parle-G occupied the top spot as the most chosen brand based on its estimate of what it calls Consumer Reach Points – a composite metric that combines how many households are buying a brand (penetration) and how often (frequency of purchase). Parle-G topped with 6,531 million CRPs, followed by Amul with 5,561 million, helped by its easy availability even in remote markets, its affordable pricing and, above all, its ability to maintain consistency in taste and quality, critical to the longevity of any food brand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}