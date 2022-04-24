How patents influence access to vaccines and what we could do

Public goods often lead to what is known as the ‘free rider’ problem, where people who benefit from public goods do not pay or underpay for using them. This leaves little incentive for producers to innovate and produce that good. Supporters of patent rights believe that patents deliver economic growth by preventing infringement of intellectual property and making inventions profitable. Also, pharma companies are business entities aiming for profit and hence cannot be expected to act in a completely altruistic manner. Yet, they have a strong incentive to innovate and enhance production, as the need for both is so evident in healthcare. Also, the ethical principles of non-maleficence and justice are violated if developed countries deprive other countries of access to vaccines. The fundamental rights of life and liberty are basic human rights and should take precedence over ownership and property rights, especially in times of a health emergency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}