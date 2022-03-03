How private and public sector can complement each other for rail R&D

If the private sector is to be roped in for rail R&D, it needs to work closely with RDSO, to develop new standards, if these are required, to agree on the suitability of new designs, and most crucially to carry out tests and meet certification standards. While individual parts can be tested for proper functioning on their own at any developer’s own facility, once integrated into a train, the train has to be tested for oscillation within acceptable parameters. This calls for test tracks. Setting up separate test tracks of the serviceable kind involves land, whose procedural and financial cost of acquisition, development and construction can be substantial. For private R&D outfits to create their own test tracks might make sense, once they have reached the size of America’s GE, Spain’s CAF, French Alstom, German Siemens or the big daddy of them all, China’s CRRC. Till then, they should be able to use the facilities of RDSO.