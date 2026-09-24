How RBI's rules for gadget loan recovery can make a positive difference for India on many counts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its recent Responsible Business Conduct Rules, suggested several measures to ensure that loan recovery is done in a legitimate manner. RBI rules cover the use of technology for the recovery of loans—it suggests the use of technological tools for the recovery of dues alongside the due diligence that is usually carried out.
A prominent example is of loans taken to purchase mobile phones that could remotely be handicapped if dues went unpaid. Earlier, RBI had warned a few regulated entities (REs) against such practices.