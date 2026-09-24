How RBI's rules for gadget loan recovery can make a positive difference for India on many counts

One key benefit of this is a significant reduction in the cost of such loans for lenders. Usually, this cost depends on the bank’s cost of funds, transaction execution and recovery (if need be). With the help of technology and within a fraction of second, banks can intimate a borrower about a pending payment. This means more efficiency. Also, it helps put an end to the undue interference and illegal recovery methods that some agents have been observed to use. One advantage of technology is that everything gets recorded in the recovery process.