How RBI's rules for gadget loan recovery can make a positive difference for India on many counts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its recent Responsible Business Conduct Rules, suggested several measures to ensure that loan recovery is done in a legitimate manner. RBI rules cover the use of technology for the recovery of loans—it suggests the use of technological tools for the recovery of dues alongside the due diligence that is usually carried out.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its recent Responsible Business Conduct Rules, suggested several measures to ensure that loan recovery is done in a legitimate manner. RBI rules cover the use of technology for the recovery of loans—it suggests the use of technological tools for the recovery of dues alongside the due diligence that is usually carried out.
A prominent example is of loans taken to purchase mobile phones that could remotely be handicapped if dues went unpaid. Earlier, RBI had warned a few regulated entities (REs) against such practices.
A prominent example is of loans taken to purchase mobile phones that could remotely be handicapped if dues went unpaid. Earlier, RBI had warned a few regulated entities (REs) against such practices.
However, the guidelines now in place lay out a detailed procedure for REs to deploy such means as well as the fines they would have to pay for violations of customer rights. The new rules also set up a grievance redressal mechanism.
Customers of modest means often find it difficult to get loans to buy high-end mobile phones or other such products. This is mainly due to a lack of collateral. Such loans are not eligible for credit guarantees. Then there are simultaneous challenges in the recovery process. This limits the uptake of such small-ticket loans.
Leveraging technology for a calibrated system of graded actions under an escalation matrix for loan recovery offers an immediate solution as consumers across income groups rush to adopt an EMI culture. This ensures that the consumer gets loans at a just price. At the same time, it increases demand for such products, leading to greater production, which in turn promotes employment and reinforces a virtuous cycle of income and investment.
Global case studies: As India is one of the world’s leading digital credit markets and software destinations, well-crafted tools of technology to ensure credit discipline are imperative, but must be coupled with confidentiality, digital data protection and other safeguards. This approach is already prevalent in several markets, such as the Philippines, South Korea, South Africa, US, Nigeria and Indonesia.
The most prominent mechanism in use is a device-locking tool that restricts borrower access to smartphone functionality should they fail to meet their repayment schedule. This innovative technique has helped increase handset sales while ensuring timely repayment of loans.
In the US, major telecom carriers implemented measures for smartphone financing agreements to factor in default risks. This involves a phased enforcement mechanism. That is, if an EMI on a loan fails to meet its deadline, telecom services are restricted in phases, finally leading to a full suspension.
In developing countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia, the device gets automatically locked if there is a delay on the part of the loan-taker in paying instalments.
There are fintech applications too that allow the adoption of this process, especially for financing individuals lacking a formal credit record or bank accounts, especially in jurisdictions such as Kenya, Nigeria, Indonesia and Latin America. Once locked, a smartphone becomes effectively non-functional, with the user losing core capabilities such as those needed to make calls and use data or apps.
In European markets too, mobile service providers have adopted a rental/subscriber–to-own-model under which customers rent or pay for smartphones in accordance with fixed monthly plans rather than purchasing them outright.
If the customer misses scheduled payments or violates the contractual terms, the financier or rental partner may trigger the device lock remotely using pre-installed software.
Possible benefits: The recent RBI guidelines make space for a similar mechanism designed to balance loan-recovery with privacy concerns and consumer utility. Guidelines ensure a calibrated approach rather than an instant disabling of the device; certain essential functions are left free, such as access to the internet, incoming calls and SOS features. These curbs are reversed within an hour of the borrower curing the default.
One key benefit of this is a significant reduction in the cost of such loans for lenders. Usually, this cost depends on the bank’s cost of funds, transaction execution and recovery (if need be). With the help of technology and within a fraction of second, banks can intimate a borrower about a pending payment. This means more efficiency. Also, it helps put an end to the undue interference and illegal recovery methods that some agents have been observed to use. One advantage of technology is that everything gets recorded in the recovery process.
Once loan repayments attain a significant measure of certainty, improving loan performance should incentivize lenders to step up their financing of such purchases. A range of consumer durables could see demand rise as a result.
Technology therefore does not merely facilitate loan recovery; it can fundamentally alter the economics of lending by reducing information asymmetry and improving the predictability of repayment.
This approach will facilitate financial inclusion by plugging a credit gap among sections that don’t have enough collateral to get loans at competitive rates. It also represents a robust use-case of our digital public infrastructure, which doesn’t merely help digitize lending processes, but helps expand access to formal credit, strengthen borrower protection and enable greater participation of the underserved in the formal economy.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, deputy director and director, ministry of finance, Government of India