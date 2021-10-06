How regulations have failed our fixed-income securities market

RBI’s subsequent introduction of a $6.6-billion special liquidity facility for mutual funds, which was announced on 27 April 2020, was an admission of its earlier oversight. It marked a realization that the industry’s vulnerabilities cannot be ignored. Over the years, the fixed-income mutual fund industry has emerged as an important financier of India’s nearly $500 billion corporate debt securities market. Debt-focused mutual funds collectively manage $212 billion of assets (as of August 2021), or the equivalent of roughly 7% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 26% averaged by the EU and US mutual fund industries. Nevertheless, India’s mutual fund industry punches above its weight. It directly finances about 43% of the country’s corporate debt instruments. The global average among peers is just over 15%. The industry is possibly the only source of funding for a significant quantum of debt issued in the segment. These numbers become starker when one considers that for paper rated below AA (-), a secondary market essentially does not exist.