How to resist the temptations of money, power and sainthood in the social sector—learn to laugh at yourself

These individuals have a profound appreciation for a simple set of facts that too many tend to forget in leadership roles. They are where they are because they grew up in certain circumstances. They have had particular people around them. The world around them was at a certain moment in time. They are not wrapped up in the illusion that they are the sole authors of their destiny. There are many people and events involved. The world is a pretty random place and not everything can be explained or understood. This awareness keeps hubris and several other maladies at bay.