I met a few friends after a long while. They too work in the social sector. Even after more than a year of my writing a series of columns, they remembered them with amusement. The columns were about donors and social-sector leaders. What amused them most was the reactions these had generated in their circles.
How to resist the temptations of money, power and sainthood in the social sector—learn to laugh at yourself
SummarySocial sector work has its challenges. Money, power and even sainthood may beckon, but not everyone succumbs. Those who survive seem to share a few traits—role clarity, simplicity and the wisdom not to take themselves too seriously.
I met a few friends after a long while. They too work in the social sector. Even after more than a year of my writing a series of columns, they remembered them with amusement. The columns were about donors and social-sector leaders. What amused them most was the reactions these had generated in their circles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More