How Russia became the street bully of space
SummaryBy developing a potentially devastating antisatellite weapon, Moscow poses an indiscriminate global risk.
Russia’s new nuclear space weapon has spurred White House and congressional warnings about Moscow’s irresponsibility on the global stage. Russia’s move isn’t surprising, given its frustration over the war with Ukraine and its failure to contain or fracture the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Yet this is another chapter in Moscow’s long decline in space leadership.