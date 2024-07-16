How Russia became the street bully of space

Russia’s new nuclear space weapon has spurred White House and congressional warnings about Moscow’s irresponsibility on the global stage. Russia’s move isn’t surprising, given its frustration over the war with Ukraine and its failure to contain or fracture the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Yet this is another chapter in Moscow’s long decline in space leadership.

The post-Sputnik space race of the 1960s is a tale of American moon-landing triumph. But things could have turned out differently for the U.S. We often forget or ignore that the Soviet Union (and then Russia) continued to develop innovative space capabilities through the Cold War and beyond.

At the U.S. Air Force Academy in the late 1980s, I was a cadet studying Russian, learning astronautical engineering, and writing hundreds of lines of code to track advanced Soviet space stations orbiting overhead. While studying in Russia at the end of the 20th century, I ventured outside Moscow to the famous cosmonaut training center, Star City, where I drank vodka with current and former cosmonauts. Our conversations on the eve of joint operations on the International Space Station were filled with optimism. Joint Russia-U.S. moon expeditions were a certainty, and Mars was next.

But in tandem with developments on the planet, Russia’s position as a leader in space gradually unraveled in the early 2000s. Russia’s significant space achievements meant it had a long way to fall. The U.S. relied on Russia’s legacy Soyuz program to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station after the space-shuttle program ended in 2011. That continued until 2020, when SpaceX began providing those services. Beginning in 2000, America relied heavily on Russian RD-180 rocket engines to launch valuable space payloads. With a strong push from Congress, the U.S. committed to rid itself of that dependency after Russia’s incursions into Ukraine in 2014 and ceased deliveries in 2022. Ultimately Soyuz and RD-180 were disrupted by American commercial ventures. But by that time Russia had long ceased being a leader in space technology.

The swiftest descent of Russian space leadership has happened over the past four years. In 2020 during the pandemic, a State Department colleague and I led a delegation to Vienna to discuss space security with the Russians. It was the first such meeting since 2014. We hoped the world’s two senior spacefaring nations could discuss how to limit space debris and space weapons and how to keep space open to all. Instead we sensed that the Russia delegation was merely groping for leverage against the U.S., its allies and China. We reached no agreements, and plans to continue discussions evaporated after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In November 2021, as deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, I was in our operations center watching Russia conduct an antisatellite test using a ground-launched kinetic interceptor. I expected the Russians to do an “offset test," meaning they would deliberately miss their orbiting target by a precise amount, to validate their capability but generate no space debris. I was wrong. I grew dismayed as U.S. and allied sensors around and above the planet began reporting a large debris cloud. This wasn’t the act of a responsible nation.

Now, the U.S. has learned that Russia is developing a new and potentially devastating antisatellite weapon. The capability appears to use a nuclear explosive to generate a powerful energy wave called a space electromagnetic pulse. If true, this capability could damage or destroy thousands of satellites. This represents the deepest nadir for Russia. As U.S. diplomats to the United Nations recently made clear, developing such a capability violates the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. The Soviet Union joined the treaty and Russia remains a signatory. More broadly, this capability marks Russia’s near-complete transformation from a responsible leader in space to a street bully.

The U.S. can’t allow Russia’s indiscriminate threat to the world’s space systems on which modern human society depends. We need to use the full range of our national and allied power—diplomatic, economic and military—to ensure Russia’s nuclear threat doesn’t become a sword of Damocles over the planet.

Vladimir Putin has called the collapse of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the [20th] century." Others can debate that. But it is clear that the fall of Russia as a senior spacefaring nation is the greatest astro-political catastrophe of the 21st century so far.

Mr. Shaw is a retired U.S. Space Force lieutenant general. He served as deputy commander of U.S. Space Command and the first commander of U.S. Space Force’s Space Operations Command.