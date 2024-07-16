How Russia became the street bully of space

The swiftest descent of Russian space leadership has happened over the past four years. In 2020 during the pandemic, a State Department colleague and I led a delegation to Vienna to discuss space security with the Russians. It was the first such meeting since 2014. We hoped the world’s two senior spacefaring nations could discuss how to limit space debris and space weapons and how to keep space open to all. Instead we sensed that the Russia delegation was merely groping for leverage against the U.S., its allies and China. We reached no agreements, and plans to continue discussions evaporated after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.