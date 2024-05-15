How safe is safe enough? Heed RBI on cyber security and risk reduction.
Summary
- Were RBI clamps on Kotak Mahindra Bank too stiff? Not if cyber risks are considered. Banks should view RBI’s IT insistences as laying a well-lit path towards better and safer banking.
The entire data of about 615,000 customers of UniSuper, an Australian retirement fund managing $81 billion in assets, was stored on Google Cloud but vanished into thin air recently. The situation could be retrieved only after considerable effort. This hitherto-unimaginable incident should refocus our attention on last month’s supervisory action against Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMB) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for technology-related inadequacies.