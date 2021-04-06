How Saudi Arabia can thrive in a world beyond oil

If oil demand falls and the world ends up removing substantial volumes of carbon from the atmosphere, there’s another potential role for Saudi Arabia. Carbon capture and storage, or CCS, has so far failed to live up to its promise and mostly exists as demonstration projects of questionable viability. Nonetheless, if the technology can be made to work, it could give a new lease of life to the kingdom’s oil fields. The closest CCS comes to commercial use in the world today is in enhanced oil recovery, where gas is pumped into old wells to help drive more crude to the surface. One of the largest such sites currently in operation is in Saudi Arabia’s giant Ghawar field.