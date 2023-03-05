It is time the government leveraged the consent layer of applications that leverage Aadhaar, the unique identity number of Indian residents, to enable concurrent audits and sophisticated analyses of the activities of companies in financial markets.

While Sebi’s action against a deemed frontrunning operation carried out by an Axis Mutual Fund dealer Viresh Joshi is commendable and welcome, the intricate nature of the operations uncovered suggests that the catch was more fortuitous than inevitable. It represents just one specimen of what is probably a large tribe of fund managers and others who misuse price-sensitive information before it reaches the public.

Unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) is a major hurdle to fairness and scruples in the functioning of stock and bond markets. Those with access to information that could move the price of a share or a bond – the so-called insiders – could use it for their own financial gain. This is unfair to investors who do not have access to such undisclosed information.

Let’s say Company A decides to acquire Company B at a hefty premium to B’s current market price. People in the know, key personnel at A, or its investment banker or lawyer, could be tempted to stockpile B’s shares, which would soar once the acquisition is announced and make a killing. This is just one example of insider trading.

Key personnel at mutual funds and pension funds are aware of orders their funds are about to make. They could ‘run ahead’ of the fund as it proceeds to execute the buy/sell decision, make similar purchases in their private capacity and benefit from the price changes effected by the fund’s large transactions. This is what is known as front-running.

Fund managers can use the fund for their personal gain in other ways as well. They could make the fund buy stocks already in their personal portfolio’s purely to jack up their prices, or prevent or delay the sale of such stocks to prevent their value from falling (this is called scalping). These generate thin profit margins because front-runners and scalpers must enter and exit stocks in short periods before other factors come into play and change the price dynamics.

The illicit gains in the case of the Axis Mutual Fund dealer and his associates are pegged at a little over ₹35 crore. But to make these gains, the mutual fund could have sustained larger losses. Savvy investors who keenly watch trades put through by people they identify as front-runners could add to the volume of trades, causing price changes that could partly neutralise the gain planned for the fund itself.

The Sebi investigation into Viresh Joshi’s conduct revealed a complex web of ‘arrangers’ and ‘enablers’ who made available a variety of demat accounts for the alleged front-running. The ownership of these accounts is distributed across their friends, parents, spouses, siblings and in-laws, and spread across geography that spans the Arabian Sea, extending to Dubai. The investigation revealed aliases such as ‘Jadugar’ and ‘Asdfg’.

The order of fulltime Sebi member S K Mohanty reads like the script of a Netflix crime thriller, with not just assumed names but also call records, identification of call locations using cell phone towers, matching of KYC details of phone numbers, subscriber identification modules from different parts of the country, whistleblowers, revelatory emails with identically misspelt recipient email addresses of regulators, and controlling managers at Axis, suggestive of blackmail rather than any intent to expose.

It is far from obvious that such unspooling of complex webs of deceit and fraud can be replicated easily. There are two other ways to uncover and prevent such abusive personal trades by key personnel at funds.

One is for the asset management company to monitor the earnings from securities booked by their employees and their relatives. Abnormally lucrative accounts would merit further scrutiny.

Another is to analyse, using algorithms, trading patterns in the temporal vicinity of major trades by funds. One-off instances of scalping or front running might escape attention, but any sustained activity would lead to patterns that analytics should be able to pick up.

Using the consent layer to consolidate diverse financial activity of an individual and present a holistic picture is the best bet. For that, operators in financial markets would need to consent to their data being identified and audited.

Technological assistance exists to complement the kind of sleuthing that went into the Sebi’s action against Viresh Joshi and his associates. It should be utilised.

A final measure would be to make funds accountable for the activity of their personnel, and be subjected to penalties more substantial than the three-times illegal earnings that Sebi collects from those found guilty of front-running. That would give the funds an incentive to monitor their employees’ conduct more closely.