How serious is the challenge of the petroyuan?

Other factors work against the renminbi. China still does not meet most of the prerequisites for making the yuan replace the dollar as the currency of global trade. These include trust of users, rule of law for disputes to be taken to credible judicial system and reserve currency liquidity. In the narrow case of oil trade, though, the dominant sellers too do not meet many of these prerequisites. In retaliation against the US-led sanctions over the Ukraine war, Russia has increased its use of the renminbi and China’s CIPS (Cross-Border Interbank Payment System), bypassing SWIFT. Plus, the Chinese have offered to make the renminbi convertible to gold on the Shanghai and Hong Kong gold exchanges, in the hope of slowly gaining trust.

