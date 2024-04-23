How state-level school boards can promote educational equity
Summary
- State-level curriculums should align with the National Curriculum Framework while incorporating state-specific elements, ensuring that all students receive a robust educational foundation that can satisfy national standards and suit local contexts.
Mission drift, a phenomenon wherein an organization starts focusing on activities that do not align with its foundational mission, has severe consequences for organizations. In his book Good to Great, Jim Collins highlights how companies can falter by straying from their core values and missions, a concept linked to Aristotle’s idea of “telos," or an entity’s ultimate purpose. Aristotle believed that losing sight of this purpose leads to dysfunction and unrealized potential, mirroring the effects of mission drift seen in modern organizations.