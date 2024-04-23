How state-level school boards can promote educational equity

Fifth, diverse curriculums and standards lead to a competitive imbalance at national-level examinations. India does not have a national-level school exit exam. If one looks at the proportion of students who appeared to pass national-level exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, this imbalance is starkly visible. 69.3% of all CBSE students who appeared for NEET passed. The national average is 54.9%. Only CBSE and Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) students and those of the Gujarat, AP and Telangana boards are above the national average. The value is significantly lower for boards such as MP (39.4%), Tripura (36.3%), UP (35.7%), Uttarakhand (35.6%) and Chhattisgarh (34.6%). This systemic discrepancy effectively penalizes students from state boards, not based on merit or aptitude, but because of the curriculum they are taught, which is out of step with the national benchmark. This is relevant in the context of educational equity. Diverse standards across boards create an uneven playing field.