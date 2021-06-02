How Tamil Nadu’s finance minister got his fans in Goa

Those allegations probably reached Thiagarajan just a few hours later, because at 1.25am on Sunday, he tweeted, “Full Statement coming. For now, let me say enduring the noise from this empty vessel y’day was worst TORTURE of my political career." At 9.36am, he unleashed an extraordinary ‘Statement to the People of Goa’ that has few—if any—precedents in contemporary Indian history. Ornamented by an entertainingly idiosyncratic syntax, it was sub-titled, “The Hallmark of Character is Consistency in one’s principles, even at a cost" and “Empty vessels make the most noise." Thiagarajan directly addressed the people who Godinho purports to represent: “I have done you no harm. In fact, I have strongly advocated for your State Government’s rights." But that was not all. Evincing the spirit of transparency and candour, Thiagarajan informed Goan voters that Godinho’s statements on their behalf had been “highly repetitive, largely vacuous, hectoring, mostly redundant to others’ inputs, supercilious, and devoid of the basic courtesy of assuming good faith in the comments of other states’ Ministers." He said, “The only question arising from your transport minister’s press conference is whether he is limited in comprehension, in honesty, or both, [but] if doubt lingers, I add that he was vociferously, and repeatedly, against lowering the GST on COVID-related Drugs & Vaccines from 5% to 0% on humanitarian grounds."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}