How telecom dues may help reduce India’s fiscal deficit

The government has receivables from various industries by way of licence fee, revenue share and levies payable by different concessionaires over a period of the licence or concession granted. Examples of such industries where the government would have receivables as on date as well as future receivables through concession agreements include road transport, shipping, telecom, mining, oil fields, airports, among others. For telecom, it is public knowledge that the net present value of dues in respect of spectrum and past adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues are over ₹3 trillion, which are to be received by the government in annual instalments over the next 10-16 years with interest. There will be similar receivables from other industries. One can safely assume that the overall receivables by the government on this account would at least be in the vicinity of ₹5-6 trillion as of now.

