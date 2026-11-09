AI boom: Precautions are needed to prevent another financial crisis

The unprecedented investment boom to build out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is projected to reach more than $10 trillion, if all current plans are realized. The money is coming from many sources.
There are several reasons for concern.
First, the nature of the race is likely to lead to overinvestment because it’s mostly a winner-take-all type of contest. There are more race participants who are all trying to get to the finish line first. But the number of firms that will succeed will likely be no more than two or three as economies of scope and scale and network effects lead to a high degree of concentration in the provision of AI compute and other AI services.