How the CCI has erred in punishing Make My Trip-Goibibo and OYO5 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 10:54 AM IST
- The notion that online platforms are oligopolies is mistaken. Many new platforms compete in that space now, apart from global majors.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) would appear to have erred in its order slapping fines totaling nearly Rs. 400 crore against Make My Trip-Goibibo and IPO-bound chain OYO for anti-competitive conduct on identifying the relevant market, on determining competitive injury and on the relevant turnover for levying fines.