Opinion
How the Delhi Airport Terminal 1 fiasco exposes the sorry state of infrastructure regulation in India
Summary
- Delhi Airport has dismissed responsibility for the Terminal 1 collapse despite an expert committee's findings of design flaws. While the disaster briefly dominates headlines, there is little sustained follow-up into root causes or accountability.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has denied any culpability in the collapse of the canopy of its Terminal 1 (T1) last year, which killed one person and injured eight others. This doesn't come as a surprise.
