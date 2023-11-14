How the Fed can boost growth
SummaryShrink the balance sheet, stabilize the dollar, get capital flowing, and speak out about fiscal profligacy.
The U.S. is in a vulnerable position. Its military is stretched thin supplying the current wars and will take years to rebuild. The abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan damaged America’s global reputation, making it difficult to galvanize opposition to Russia or Hamas via once-formidable American soft power. The U.S. is also struggling economically under an administration dominated by activist regulators and a badly broken budget process that contributes to the nation’s decline through high spending, taxes and debt. Long-term economic growth projections are below 2%.