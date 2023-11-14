How the Fed can boost growth

First, shrink its balance sheet more quickly. It has already reduced its Treasury holdings by $1.2 trillion since the peak in May 2022. Economic growth has been resilient, reaching 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023. Paradoxically, reducing bonds is working better than buying bonds did. The Fed’s bond holdings aren’t needed. They are funded by bank debt, not money printing, which crowds out small businesses and pushes up commercial bank leverage ratios, constraining lending. Maintaining the bond holdings benefits government, big corporations and commercial real estate but slows growth. It has already caused hundreds of billions of dollars in losses for U.S. taxpayers. The Fed can cut its interest expense and take pressure off interest rates by allowing its bonds and bank debt to shrink rapidly and boost growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}