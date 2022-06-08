How the global machine could regain its long lost soul4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Ethical concerns must determine business goals and a consensus on ends should guide how the means are used
Ethical concerns must determine business goals and a consensus on ends should guide how the means are used
Listen to this article
Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (Stem) dominates education systems. Actually, another Stem changed the world in the 20th century: Science, Technology, Economics and Management. Economics displaced physics as the most desired subject in Indian universities (which it was in the 1960s when I graduated). Engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology moved to the Indian Institutes of Management and thereon to leadership positions in businesses.