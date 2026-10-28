Bharat Innovates 2026, held in June in Nice, France and inaugurated jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, showcased 120 curated deep-tech startups carrying out cutting-edge innovation from India. The selection itself of the 120 firms out of a long list of more than 2,000 nominations demonstrated the scale and depth of the rapidly evolving Indian innovation ecosystem.
How the government can help deep-tech startups reach their full potential
SummaryThe government has taken concrete steps to address funding gaps for deep-tech, but to help startups flourish it needs to go a step further. State procurement must recognize the untested nature of deep-tech products and facilitate validation for market adoption. Here's how.
Bharat Innovates 2026, held in June in Nice, France and inaugurated jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, showcased 120 curated deep-tech startups carrying out cutting-edge innovation from India. The selection itself of the 120 firms out of a long list of more than 2,000 nominations demonstrated the scale and depth of the rapidly evolving Indian innovation ecosystem.
About the Author
Aditya Sinha is an economist and public policy professional, and a Mint contributor writing regularly for the publication since 2020. His work spans Centre-state relations, fiscal federalism, technology policy, and research and development policy in India.<br><br>He previously served as Officer on Special Duty (Research) at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, where he contributed to a wide range of high-impact policy initiatives. These included work on fiscal responsibility reforms, school education, industrial policy through the production-linked incentive scheme, judicial reforms, drone regulation, labour law reforms, India's RTAs, bilateral investment treaties, and India's R&D ecosystem among others. He also contributed to the committee on Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework, and worked on strengthening India's statistical system and early childhood development programmes.<br><br>His peer-reviewed research has appeared in several journals, including the Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy.<br><br>An alumnus of the London School of Economics and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, he brings rigorous academic grounding to his commentary on India's economic and policy ecosystem.
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