How ‘The Matrix’ was a massive spiritual experience

Not all ideas in The Matrix are spiritual, or even philosophical. It hints at phenomena that happen in the real world known to us but do not always see. In the film, ‘the matrix’ is a computer simulation created by advanced machines that have taken over the world. It has inbuilt flaws that allow the rise of human rebels and even rogue programmes. To that end, the matrix is a lot like capitalism. Every time it creates an affluent paradise, people grow disenchanted, they long for conflict, and humanitarians from well-off families arise—beneficiaries of inequality who wage a moral war against inequality. Thus it was not unnatural that Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels hailed from affluent families. And that after them, generations of academics and writers who called themselves Marxists were usually from wealthy families.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}