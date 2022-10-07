Mint Explainer: How the Nobel laureates are chosen

Einstein did not win the Nobel for his celebrated Theory of Relativity because the Nobel Committee believed his work was unproven at the time. Some believe Einstein, a Jew, may also have been a victim of the rise in antisemitism in that era. Faced with a crisis of credibility, the Nobel committee decided against awarding the physics prize in 1921 rather than giving it to Einstein’s work on relativity. Einstein eventually got the 1921 award in 1922 for his work on the photoelectric effect and not relativity. And because the Nobel is not awarded posthumously, Gandhi and Einstein can’t be recognized now. However, Barack Obama was felicitated with a peace prize very early in his presidency.