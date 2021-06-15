How the UK and India can reach a fruitful free trade agreement

Indeed, on launching the ETP, the UK’s secretary of state for international trade, Liz Truss, and India’s minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, announced that non-tariff barriers on fruit and medical devices will be lowered. There was also a commitment to deepen cooperation in educational services including the mutual recognition of higher education qualifications, which will help Indian students study and work more fluidly between the UK and India. A pledge to work to remove barriers to enable deeper legal services collaboration is another step that could significantly increase trade and grow both economies.

