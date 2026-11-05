The Nobel Memorial prize for economic sciences awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences went to Robert Hall and Michael Woodford for developing “new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy… A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices.... With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume.”
How the work of two Nobel Prize winners can guide policy in an uncertain world
SummaryThe work of Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford, which used the 1973 oil shock as a backdrop, has assumed foundational importance. India’s adoption of flexible inflation targeting has been an outcome of their prescription for price stability.
The Nobel Memorial prize for economic sciences awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences went to Robert Hall and Michael Woodford for developing “new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy… A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices.... With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume.”
About the Author
Prof. Indira Rajaraman holds a PhD in Economics from Cornell University. She was on the economics faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore for 18 years, and subsequently RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Delhi. Post-retirement, she was Member of the 13th Finance Commission (2007-2009); and Member for a four-year term (2011-15) of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. She is on the panel of experts for the Systemic Risk Survey conducted by the RBI for the biannual Financial Stability Report. She has over 70 research publications in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes and has written a regular column in the Economic Times (2001-04), Business Standard (2010-14) and, currently, Mint (since 2014).<br><br>She was a member of several official committees that shaped the process of financial and fiscal reform over the last three decades. She was a Member of the Board of Governors of the General Insurance Corporation for a four-year term (1997-2001) and is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Tata Sikorsky Aerospace (TSAL) since 2016. She has been on the Boards of a number of academic institutions, and was Visitor’s Nominee and External Expert for faculty selection in Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Kanpur (2007-14). She was Non-resident Honorary Distinguished Fellow, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), 2021-25.
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