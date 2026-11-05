How the work of two Nobel Prize winners can guide policy in an uncertain world

The Nobel Memorial prize for economic sciences awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences went to Robert Hall and Michael Woodford for developing “new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy… A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices.... With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume.”
The Nobel Memorial prize for economic sciences awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences went to Robert Hall and Michael Woodford for developing “new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved our ability to implement effective stabilisation policy… A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices.... With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume.”
A lot of people have been puzzled by why something as intuitively obvious as household and business decisions being forward looking should have been discovered anew, and how their models could possibly help cope with the kind of energy crisis of March 2026, when there was a frightening cessation in supply of oil and gas the world over.
That situation called for management of physical supplies with the collapse of global trade, rather than the kind of freely flowing supplies but at suddenly quadrupled prices that were seen in the market for oil in 1973.
It was the 1973 oil price shock, which kicked-off a decade of heightened inflation and sagging growth, that provided the backdrop for the work of the prize winners.
What Hall and Woodford did was to focus on expectations of economic agents regarding the future trajectory of economic variables, and in particular, on expectations regarding prices of goods and services.
With their work, and the supplementary analysis of others, inflationary expectations, and the need for monetary policy to keep them in check, assumed textbook status as a foundational requirement for macroeconomic stability. And that still carries validity although we are in much choppier waters.
The very wide acceptance today of the need for price stability is the best measure of the success of the work of Hall and Woodford, while at the same time the pro-intuitive common sense in that prescription has paradoxically led to questions as to why what they did was so innovative or prize-worthy.
In India, the formal adoption of flexible inflation targeting in 2016, through amendment of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, and the setting up of a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) with three external members, has been an outcome of that very widely accepted prescription.
However, if price stability has been achieved in India since then, which it certainly has as compared to the decades preceding, it owes a great deal to the supply-side interventions in the agriculture sector by governments at national and state levels, towards ironing out impediments in the supply of inputs like irrigation water and fertilizer.
There has been a massive effort to widen the acreage of the critical bread basket to include Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, earlier dismissed as flailing “BIMARU” states. Sadly, there have also been downsides to cropping pattern incentives.
Food is a key element in the experience of price inflation in India. It has to be, in a nation where the weight of food is 36.75% in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) newly introduced in 2026, down from 45.86% in the earlier CPI, but still high.
So, although inflation-targeting monetary policy was formalized in 2016, policy towards the agriculture sector has been a close and cooperating partner, by holding down both levels and volatility in the price of food. Clearly, the need is for the executive and the central bank to work as a team, while respecting the jurisdiction of the other.
That teamwork on the price of food was ruptured by the national mandate to sell petrol with a 20% ethanol mix. It has incentivized cultivation of maize and sugarcane from which ethanol is produced, but the supply-side response has not been sufficient to prevent their prices from rising.
Maybe the rising price of sugar is not such a bad thing for India, given the prevalence of diabetes. But maize is a key input going into poultry, with knock-on effects on the price of eggs and chicken. In a country where all but 30% of the population are marginally or seriously deprived of nutritional sufficiency, this is not a good way to go.
The latest CPI inflation reading for September was 5.5% overall, but 7.7% for food. There are other exogenous factors playing into food inflation, including the deficiency (12.6%) of the south-west monsoon, but the ethanol mandate was a self-goal.
On 16 October, sugarcane-sourced ethanol production was banned because of soaring sugar prices. Maize will be forced into the breach. In a year of deficient rainfall, the MPC will have to contend with highly strung inflation expectations, provoked by a policy-induced distortion in the cropping pattern.
Further, sugarcane is a thirsty crop. Its cultivation should be curbed, not increased. Water scarcity in India is widely projected as the country heats up with climate change. That fear of water scarcity, already working to discourage industrial investment, has to be reduced by reversing (smoothly, not suddenly) the ethanol mandate. In today’s terribly uncertain world, it is necessary to restore confidence in the certainty that domestic policy will be coherent on all fronts.
The author is an economist.