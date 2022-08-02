How the world can bare Chinese debt-traps

Estimates of how much developing countries owe China and to what extent China has accommodated demand for debt relief vary widely. Sebastian Horn, Carmen M. Reinhart and Christoph Trebesch, in an NBER working paper, estimate that 50% of China’s lending to the developing world is not reported to the IMF or the World Bank. William and Mary College, Virginia, has a research lab, AIDDATA, which tracks Chinese development finance. It estimates China has funded 13,427 projects worth $843 billion across 165 countries in every major world region over an 18-year period ending 2021. The study estimates that 42 low- or middle-income countries (LMICs) owe China debt worth some 10% of GDP. Further, says the study, “(w)e estimate that the average LMIC government is underreporting its actual and potential repayment obligations to China by an amount that is equivalent to 5.8% of its GDP. Collectively, these underreported debts are worth approximately $385 billion." Such underreporting is facilitated by the fact that much of the debt is directed to companies with government ownership rather than to the sovereign itself.