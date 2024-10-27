How to build a global business empire in the 21st century

Many constructs are fuzzier. Microsoft has forged partnerships with some of the hottest makers of AI models: OpenAI of San Francisco, Mistral of Paris and, this month, G42 of Abu Dhabi. The investments give the world’s most valuable firm minority stakes in Mistral and G42. After backing OpenAI to the tune of $13bn, it holds a non-controlling interest in the ChatGPT-maker’s for-profit subsidiary. In February Ford, an American carmaker, joined forces with CATL , a Chinese battery giant, to build a $3.5bn battery factory in Michigan. CATL would bring the know-how via a licensing deal, but not own a stake in the project. If TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, sells the app rather than shutting up shop in America, as a new law dictates, the short-video time-sink may end up in the hands of a consortium of Western firms.