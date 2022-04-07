How to build a new Punjab and restore its economic standing

An economic slowdown during the 1990s, which gathered momentum circa 2000, led to a relative economic decline of Punjab in comparison with other states. The accompanying chart compares trends in the per capita income of Punjab with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, which were part of undivided Punjab until 1966, and that of India, from 1970-71 to 2019-20. Until 2000-01, per capita income in Punjab and Haryana was about the same, while it was lower in Himachal to begin with but had caught up by 2000-01. Over the next two decades, per capita income in Haryana grew far more rapidly, widening the gap with Punjab, while Himachal also left Punjab behind. So much so that in 2019-20, as compared with Punjab, per capita income was 20% higher in Himachal, 50% higher in Haryana and almost 100% higher in Chandigarh.